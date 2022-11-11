Tipperary craft exhibitors - Christmas Craft Fair at Grange on Sunday, November 20!

Annual Christmas Craft Fair in Grange Community Hall on Sunday, November 20
Grange Parents Association Annual Craft Fair
We are delighted to welcome back our Annual Christmas Craft Fair in Grange Community Hall on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 10am to 1pm.
We are proud to support local and small businesses.
Our Christmas Craft Fair plans to offer inspirational ideas for gifts, decorations, treats and much much more. All are welcome.
Grange Bridge Club
Our Bridge Club are enjoying being back up and running.
New members are welcome to attend every Monday night in Grange Community Hall.
