Deputy Martin Browne praises Tipperary County Council officials

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has praised officials from Tipperary County Council for their work in securing funding allocations for Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.



Teachta Browne said: “I would like to praise the efforts and the considerable work undertaken by officials at Tipperary County Council which led to three successful applications for funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.



“It is a fantastic achievement for the council to secure funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development of €11.9 million for Cahir Town Centre regeneration, which includes the renovation of the historic Market House which will provide additional space for Cahir Enterprise Centre. The plans for the refurbishment of the old Granary Building on Church Street for use as a new town library and gallery are also very exciting prospects.

Deputy Martin Browne

“The allocation of €14.39 million for Carrick-on-Suir in order to carry out significant upgrades and to cement Carrick-on-Suir’s status as an arrival point for the Suir Blueway and a destination town in its own right is also very welcome, long-deserved.



“I’m also very pleased to see the council’s commitment to the regeneration of Gantly Street in Roscrea which will open up a wealth of opportunities for the town and smooth the way for future investment. That application has resulted in a €4,511,000 allocation.



“It is now important that we receive a commitment that the completion of all of these fantastic projects will be guaranteed. We must not leave any room for uncertainty in the full delivery of these project. All costs and tendering processes must be fully transparent.



“A timeline for the completion of the various phases and the overall end date must also be outlined in advance so that the communities concerned can have certainty about how each project will be rolled out, and the timeframes concerned.



“I welcome the announcement and thank Tipperary County Council for delivering for Tipperary.”