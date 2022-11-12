Search

12 Nov 2022

Deputy Martin Browne praises Tipperary County Council officials

It is a fantastic achievement for the council to secure funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development

The Ireland Funds invites Louth organisations to apply for Heart of the Community Fund 2022

The Ireland Funds invites Louth organisations to apply for Heart of the Community Fund 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Nov 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Over €30 million has been allocated to Tipperary towns

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has praised officials from Tipperary County Council for their work in securing funding allocations for Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.


Teachta Browne said: “I would like to praise the efforts and the considerable work undertaken by officials at Tipperary County Council which led to three successful applications for funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.


“It is a fantastic achievement for the council to secure funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development of €11.9 million for Cahir Town Centre regeneration, which includes the renovation of the historic Market House which will provide additional space for Cahir Enterprise Centre. The plans for the refurbishment of the old Granary Building on Church Street for use as a new town library and gallery are also very exciting prospects.

Deputy Martin Browne

“The allocation of €14.39 million for Carrick-on-Suir in order to carry out significant upgrades and to cement Carrick-on-Suir’s status as an arrival point for the Suir Blueway and a destination town in its own right is also very welcome, long-deserved.


“I’m also very pleased to see the council’s commitment to the regeneration of Gantly Street in Roscrea which will open up a wealth of opportunities for the town and smooth the way for future investment. That application has resulted in a €4,511,000 allocation.


“It is now important that we receive a commitment that the completion of all of these fantastic projects will be guaranteed. We must not leave any room for uncertainty in the full delivery of these project. All costs and tendering processes must be fully transparent.


“A timeline for the completion of the various phases and the overall end date must also be outlined in advance so that the communities concerned can have certainty about how each project will be rolled out, and the timeframes concerned.


“I welcome the announcement and thank Tipperary County Council for delivering for Tipperary.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media