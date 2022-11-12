Search

12 Nov 2022

New library in Clonmel will be a cultural and social inclusion hub

County's busiest library will be redeveloped

New library in Clonmel will be a cultural and social inclusion hub

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Nov 2022 11:34 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Above: Back row: Carol Creighton, Clonmel District Administrator; Anne Marie Mullins, branch manager, Clonmel Library; Damien Dullaghan, County Librarian; Brian Beck, Director of Services. Front row: Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, Cllr Pat English, Mayor of Clonmel Borough District; Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach, Tipperary County Council; Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council; and John Parker, Director, ABK Architects

A full design team has been appointed to progress the design and planning phases of the new library for Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council have appointed ABK Architects as the lead architect for the new building in Clonmel on the current site in Mick Delahunty Square.

The current library in Clonmel has served the people of the area very well for nearly four decades and is the busiest library in Tipperary, with over 100,000 visitors every year.

However, the design and layout of the building now presents a number of challenges and the current library no longer has the capacity to fully meet customers’ needs.

The new library will be a transformational library.

It will be built over two floors, possibly extending to three floors.

It will be a high-quality building, which will be flexible and adaptable. This will allow the new library to be a cultural and social inclusion hub, playing a pivotal role in strengthening community identity and promoting civic participation.

The Mayor of Clonmel Borough District, Pat English said “The appointment of a design team for a new library in Clonmel is a very positive step for the town. We are proud of the strong tradition of our library service in Clonmel.

“I am delighted that such a transformational building is a step closer and I very much welcome the fact that the new library will remain on the current site in the town,” the Mayor added.

