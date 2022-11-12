Search

12 Nov 2022

Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for Ballymacarbry's Aileen Wall

Aileen Wall from Waterford club Ballymacarbry is presented with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for October at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

12 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

Aileen Wall from the famed Waterford club, Ballymacarbry, has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for October 2022.  

 

It was a memorable month for Ballymac, who claimed a 41st consecutive county senior championship title before embarking on a memorable Munster championship run.  

 

A stand-out result for Ballymac was victory over Cork outfit Mourneabbey in the Munster Senior Championship quarter-final, a game that saw Aileen find the net in a landmark win.  

 

Aileen was also highly influential in the Munster Senior Championship semi-final victory over Kerry’s Southern Gaels – and she celebrated her 29th birthday in style last Sunday as Ballymacarbry were crowned Munster A Senior champions for the first time in 22 years, following victory over Clare opponents Banner.  

 

Aileen, a direct and pacey forward, has been a driving force for history-making Ballymac in their most recent outings and one of the most experienced members of the club’s panel.  

 

Ballymac are now preparing for a currentaccount.ie All-Ireland club semi-final against the Connacht champions, who will be revealed on Sunday when current All-Ireland title holders Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) pit their wits against Mayo opponents Burrishoole.  

 

Aileen was presented with her award last evening by Edele O’Reilly, Director of Sales and Marketing, The Croke Park.  

