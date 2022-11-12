Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for Ballymacarbry's Aileen Wall

Aileen Wall from Waterford club Ballymacarbry is presented with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for October at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Aileen Wall from the famed Waterford club, Ballymacarbry, has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for October 2022.
It was a memorable month for Ballymac, who claimed a 41st consecutive county senior championship title before embarking on a memorable Munster championship run.
A stand-out result for Ballymac was victory over Cork outfit Mourneabbey in the Munster Senior Championship quarter-final, a game that saw Aileen find the net in a landmark win.
Aileen was also highly influential in the Munster Senior Championship semi-final victory over Kerry’s Southern Gaels – and she celebrated her 29th birthday in style last Sunday as Ballymacarbry were crowned Munster A Senior champions for the first time in 22 years, following victory over Clare opponents Banner.
Aileen, a direct and pacey forward, has been a driving force for history-making Ballymac in their most recent outings and one of the most experienced members of the club’s panel.
Ballymac are now preparing for a currentaccount.ie All-Ireland club semi-final against the Connacht champions, who will be revealed on Sunday when current All-Ireland title holders Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) pit their wits against Mayo opponents Burrishoole.
Aileen was presented with her award last evening by Edele O’Reilly, Director of Sales and Marketing, The Croke Park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.