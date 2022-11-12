Calendar Girls opens in Thurles on Monday

The clock is ticking and opening night is almost upon us.



Monday November 14th approaches fast, the cast of Calendar Girls by Tim Firth are set and the show is about to become a reality for the people of Thurles. At this point the ‘invisible team’ behind the scenes have to deliver and without them there can be no show.



Every play brings its own unique challenges and Thurles Drama Group are familiar with every style and form. Some plays require multiple settings, some plays demand complex lighting and sound while others can be in one setting but the requirements of each scene in relation to props and costume changes must be fast and exact. Calendar Girls falls into this latter category.



Firth has written this play in 14 scenes (6 in Act one and 8 in Act two) and this approach allows him to move time and events along quickly. The play moves through the seasons from autumn to summer as the plot unfolds and the only indication of time change are minor set changes, lighting and costumes. The result is a fast moving and tightly written script that entertains and requires the audience to watch closely lest they miss some of the most revealing moments!



Achieving this for the director and cast requires the script to be delivered with tempo and accuracy and each actor must be fully aware of everyone on stage all the time. To enhance all of this the ‘invisible team’ have to ensure that each scene change occurs seamlessly, every prop must be in the right place all the time and costume changes have to happen quickly and without confusion.

This is all supported by a highly technical team on lights and sound to ensure the mood and atmosphere is just right for each scene. Like rehearsals with actors on stage, all of this must be practised with precision and excellent timing. It requires hours of work and diligence.



The ‘invisible team’ in this play have been fastidious in the preparation and attention to detail and the results will be evident next week. From the set design to the production team (set builders), it has been a relentless 12 weeks. The following people of this team must be fully acknowledged as they are the unseen people without whom the cast and director would literally be in the dark!



Stage Design Anne O’Dwyer

Stage Manager Geraldine Morrissey

Producer Peter Stocksborough

Lighting Peter Stocksborough, Denise Hanley

Sound Kevin Kirwan, Denis Slattery

Props Margaret Culleton, Lyndsay Dunphy, Geraldine Morrissey

Costumes Helen Cahill

Make up Danielle Martin



As you can see the ‘invisible team’ is a long list of very experienced people and nearly as long as the entire cast. Every theatre group or musical society know the true value of these people and while they don’t stand on stage at the end for the applause, everyone knows their value and importance. They may be called the ‘invisible team’ but their existence can never be underestimated.



A reminder that opening night, Monday November 14th will be a benefit night the Suir Haven Cancer Support Group in Clongour Thurles. Tickets are now on sale for opening night from Suir Haven and Bookworm.