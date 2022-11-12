Search

12 Nov 2022

A array of country stars to perform at Brú Ború in Cashel

Patrick Feeney to play the Breffni Arms

Patrick Feeney will be among the performers in Cashel

Friday, November 18 is a date to keep free in your social diary if you are a fan of country music.

Bryan Buckley proudly presents another star-studded line-up of country stars in Brú Ború theatre in Cashel on the night. It promises to be a fantastic night filled with great music and entertainment, with some of Ireland’s best loved stars performing on the one stage including Patrick Feeney, Mick Flavin, Shawn Cuddy, Paddy O’Brien and rising country star Owen Mac.

Patrick Feeney, who hails from Gurteen, county Sligo is currently enjoying huge success with his latest single Drawing Little Men In The Ashes. Always an audience favourite, he is sure to go down a treat with Tipperary country music fans as he belts out all his hits including the chart topping sing along Red Haired Mary.

Some of the legends of Irish country music will also be appearing with fans eagerly awaiting to see the
hugely popular and energetic Shawn Cuddy.

Cappoquin native Paddy O’Brien will be performing his many chart topping singles through the years including the very popular Marion’s Rose and Out To California. The gentle giant himself, Mick Flavin has been singing for over 30 years. A household name in Ireland and the UK, he has entertained audiences with his rich voice and hit songs such as Wildflowers, Maria’s Heading Out To California, Never Too Old To Feel Young At Heart and I Love Ireland Best Of All.

Also on the bill is 19-year- old star Owen Mac who is destined to be the next big thing on the Irish country scene.
Recently back from a sold out tour in Canada, Tipperary fans are in for a real treat as the last time he performed he received not one but two standing ovations.
MC on the night will be Bryan Buckley. Tickets are on sale now and available from the Brú Ború box office by calling 062 61122 or log onto www.bruboru.ie.
You can also purchase them from Heffernan’s
Shop, Dundrum. It’s a night not to be missed.

