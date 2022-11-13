Tipperary champions Clonmel Commercials spring a surprise on Nemo Rangers in Munster championship

Clonmel Commercials 2-15 Nemo Rangers 1-11

Seven years ago Clonmel Commercials beat Nemo Rangers in the Munster Club Senior Football Championship final with a late Michael Quinlivan goal, but they didn't need any last-minute interventions this time, comprehensively defeating the Cork champions and odds-on favourites in the provincial quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

The Clonmel team turned on the style for the television cameras, performing with belief and verve throughout, to throw the championship wide open with another famous victory that has earned them a home semi-final with Newcastle West on Sunday fortnight, November 27.

Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey promised beforehand that his team would have no fear playing Nemo on their home patch and how right he was.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh had witnessed a historic occasion only two nights previously, the battle scars of which were evident on the playing surface. And while there was only a fraction of the attendance present than the 41,000-plus who had thronged the Leeside venue for the rugby clash of Munster and a South Africa selection, this was a spectacle that was equally as entertaining, especially for the Clonmel supporters, as their team turned in a powerful collective performance to which Nemo simply had no answer.

They were ahead at half-time by 2-4 to 0-6 and the expected onslaught from Nemo failed to materialise in the second half, as Commercials remained in firm control.

Nemo had the first two scores of the second half, points from the boot of captain, Luke Connolly, and Commercials goalie Michael O'Reily was called upon to make an important save from Luke Horgan with the new half still in its infancy.

However, Commercials soon returned to their smooth groove to regain control of an open, free flowing contest. They had probably the best score of the game in the 38th minute when the ball was transferred from one end of the pitch to the other via Seamus Kennedy, Ross Peters, Michael Quinlivan and Jack Kennedy, before Jason Lonergan supplied the finishing touch.

Within a minute, Lonergan turned provider for Conal Kennedy's point, as Commercials grew further in confidence. Nemo had a point from Luke Horgan to leave them three adrift 11 minutes into the second half. But their attempts to reel in their opponents were sporadic and inadequate, as Commercials' quickfire and slick passing, support play and movement on and off the ball bamboozled their opponents.

Jason Lonergan made it 2-7 to 0-9 with a point kicked from his weaker right foot in the 45th minute. It was a score answered by another free from Nemo's Luke Connolly but Commercials' response was emphatic. Some great fielding and an incisive solo by Michael Quinlivan set up the opportunity for Colman Kennedy to kick a superb point, and within a minute Sean O'Connor was on target from a free after he was fouled when he was sandwiched by two Nemo defenders.

O'Connor scored again, this time from play, two minutes later, and Conal Kennedy added a point in the 52nd minute, as those four unanswered points Commercials moved closer to the last four of the championship.

Another O'Connor point posted from a free was followed by an anxious moment at the other end, when Kevin Fahey and Mark Cronin collided after Luke Connolly had dropped the ball into the danger zone from a free. Commercials hearts skipped a beat in fearful anticipation of a penalty being awarded, but a free out was the decision of Kerry referee Brendan Griffin, much to their relief.

The Clonmel team were relentless and ruthless in their execution of victory down the home stretch. Jason Lonergan raced away from Stephen Cronin and handpassed the ball over the bar after the chance looked to have been lost.

Luke Connolly responded with a point from a free, and with time ebbing away and the Nemo efforts becoming edged with desperation, the same player drilled a free low and wide near the end of normal time.

A flare briefly billowed green smoke in the area around the front of the main stand, and that was symbolic of Nemo's prospects of victory, which by then had gone up in smoke.

Jason Lonergan celebrated his deserved man of the match award with his fifth point from play. Tadhg Condon added another to rub further salt into the Nemo wounds, and Mark Cronin's consolation goal deep in additional time was a mere footnote to a memorable triumph for the Tipperary champions.

Commercials had heroes all over the pitch, none more so than Jason Lonergan, whose pace and accuracy hurt Nemo time and time again.

Sean O'Connor terrorised Nemo full back Kieran Histon, while Seamus Kennedy and Michael Quinlivan brought all their experience of playing at the top level to bear on the contest, especially in the second half. James Morris performed with a maturity beyond his years, while the Kennedy brothers - Conal, Colman and Jack - all made valuable contributions.

Kevin Fahey, Padraic Looram and Ross Peters (whose ability to drift into pockets of space in the early stages in particular saw him become a central figure in many of their attacks) were outstanding at various stages while goalkeeper Michael O'Reilly, captain Jamie Peters, Tadhg Condon and Cathal Deely also played their part.

Despite being the rank outsiders, Commercials weren't overawed in the slightest by their more illustrious opponents.

Nemo may have opened the scoring through Mark Cronin, when he cut in from the wing and fisted the ball over the bar in the third minute, but Commercials soon put their stamp on proceedings. Sean O'Connor equalised from a mark when Jack Kennedy picked him out with a peach of a pass in the fourth minute, and three minutes later they struck for their first goal.

Two of the three Kennedy brothers, Conal and Colman, combined for the score, with the latter appearing to be fouled, but he still managed to transfer the ball to Sean O'Connor, who shook the back of the net with a tremendous finish.

When Jason Lonergan followed up with a point two minutes later, following passes from Michael Quinlivan and Colman Kennedy, Commercials were providing further evidence that they meant business.

Nemo responded with a rising Jack Horgan shot that cleared the crossbar, and further points from Mark Cronin's free and Ronan Dalton, but they were rocked again when the Clonmel team struck for their second goal in the 18th minute.

This time Jason Lonergan turned on the afterburners to devastating effect to leave Kieran O'Sullivan trailing in his wake before laying off a pass to Colman Kennedy, who skilfully planted a shot in the corner of the net to make it 2-2 to 0-4.

As they continued to perform with an impressive sense of unity and purpose, they went five points clear a minute later when Jason Lonergan converted a free when Tadhg Condon was fouled on the 21 metre mark.

There were other goal chances too. After a great run by Jack Kennedy, Jason Lonergan had a shot blocked by Nemo 'keeper Micheal Aodh Martin in the 12th minute, and Martin again came to his team's rescue in the 27th minute when he turned Padraic Looram's shot over the bar, the chance having been created by Michael Quinlivan's clever pass.

At the other end, Michael O'Reilly advanced quickly from his line to block Luke Connolly's effort in the 15th minute, with Mark Cronin tapping over a free shortly afterwards.

It was an indication of Commercials' superiority that only 1-4 of Nemo's total of 1-11 came from play, while the Clonmel side scored 2-11 from play, as they inflicted what was only Nemo’s fifth defeat in provincial action in their 22nd Munster campaign.

Clonmel Commercials: Michael O'Reilly, James Morris, Seamus Kennedy, Jamie Peters (captain), Tadhg Condon (0-1), Kevin Fahey, Padraic Looram (0-1), Jack Kennedy, Michael Quinlivan, Conal Kennedy (0-2), Jason Lonergan (0-6, 1 free), Cathal Deely, Colman Kennedy (1-1), Sean O'Connor (1-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 mark), Ross Peters.

Substitutes: Peter McGarry for Ross Peters (49 minutes), Aldo Matassa for Cathal Deely (58 minutes), Ciaran Cannon for Kevin Fahey (61 minutes), Cian Smith for Colman Kennedy (63 minutes), Shane Power for Sean O'Connor (64 minutes).

Nemo Rangers: Micheal Aodh Martin, Kieran O'Sullivan, Kieran Histon, Kevin O'Donovan, Ciaran McCartan, Stephen Cronin, Kevin Fulignati, Barry Cripps, Alan O'Donovan, Conor Horgan, Ronan Dalton (0-1), Jack Horgan (0-1), Mark Cronin (1-2, 0-1 free), Barry O'Driscoll, Luke Connolly (captain 0-6 frees).

Substitutes: Paul Kerrigan for Ronan Dalton (half-time), Luke Horgan (0-1) for Kieran O'Sullivan (half-time), Colin O'Brien for Kevin Fulignati (39 minutes), Ciaran Dalton for Conor Horgan (51 minutes), Conor O'Donovan for Barry O'Driscoll (58 minutes).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).