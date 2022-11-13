Promoting well-being in Killenaule schools

Scoil Ruain students on their Zombie Walk
Students and staff at Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule took to the roads to promote well-being.
PE teachers organised a well-being Zombie Walk for the whole school community as well as for some of the classes at Killenaule National School.
The dry, crisp weather was perfect for walking the five kilometre route.
The beautiful scenic trek gave walkers a chance to appreciate their beautiful surroundings.
ETB VALUES
As spirits were high in the lead up to the midterm, students and teachers had the opportunity to converse along the way. Transition Year students were leaders for the younger participants and many acted as motivators as well as leaders when little feet got tired. The well-being walk was an extremely encouraging activity that fosters the ETB ethos values.
