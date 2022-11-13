Fianna Fáil local representative welcomes roadworks near this Tipperary village
The Fianna Fáil local area representative for Nenagh Local Electoral Area, Ryan O'Meara, has welcomed badly-needed resurfacing works near Cloughjordan.
He said that he had been working with a number of residents and Deputy Jackie Cahill for an extended period of time to see these road improvement and road safety works carried out in the Ballycapple / Bantis area.
"I would like to thank Tipperary County Council for agreeing to our request for these resurfacing works in the Ballycapple / Bantis area, outside of Cloughjordan,” he said.
