Tributes paid after sad passing of 'icon in our parish' as Tipperary village mourns

GOLDEN NOTES

It was with great sadness we laid to rest one of the nicest ladies in our parish last weekend.

Ber Toohey was an icon in our parish, known by everyone, with a smile and friendly word for everyone she met.

Ber was involved in parish life always, from taking part in the Good Olde Days musicals, to fundraising for our GAA club and any club in our parish that needed help.

A member of Golden Library Committee and Golden Tidy Towns and a sponsor yearly of our Festival on the Suir where Ber liked to sponsor the Art competition and Kiddies' Disco.

Ber loved to chat to all the customers who called to Tooheys Bar in Golden over the years.

Her kindness, wit and infectious laugh will be a lasting memory with us all.

To Billy, Daba and extended family we offer our sincere sympathy on Ber's passing



