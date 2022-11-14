Tipperary hurling midfielders meet once again for the first time in 63 years

Former Sologhead midfielders Morgan Sharpe and Con Aherne meet up for the first time in 63 years.
Photographed at the recent County Junior B Hurling Championship Final at Clonoulty between Sologhead and Thurles Sarsfields were the Sologhead midfield partnership from the winning team of 1959.
Left is Morgan Sharpe who now resides in Dublin and right is Con Aherne who still remains active in farming circles.
This was the first time they had met up since that famous day, 63 years ago
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.