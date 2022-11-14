Strong second half secures south Tipperary junior B hurling title for Carrick Swan

Carrick Swan 1-20 St Patrick's 2-10

While both teams were very evenly matched in the first half of Saturday's South Junior B Hurling Championship final on the astroturf pitch at Fethard Town Park, wind-assisted Carrick Swan cruised to victory on the turnover.

The Carrick team had a great display of accuracy from frees by Jack Kelly, who scored 10 points from placed balls, as well as a point from play, and he added a great goal from play to secure their first title in this grade since 2016.

St Patrick's, meanwhile, lost out on what was their third final appearance in five years.

In his acceptance speech, Swan captain Jamie Long, who received the Doyle Cup from South Board chairman Seamus Mullins, dedicated the victory to that great Swan clubman Bernard 'Pinky' O'Neill, who passed away at the end of July.

In the opening three minutes St Patrick's raced into a 0-2 to 0-1 lead with scores from Mark Lynch and a free by Marcus McCormack, which were answered by a great point from play by Swan's Martin Griffin.

In the seventh minute there was an exchange of points, a free by Marcus McCormack from 70 metres for St Pat's, and a 65 for Swan scored by Jack Kelly.

The Swans were level again in the ninth minute when Jack Kelly scored another 65. By the 13th minute Pat's had edged ahead again, with Marcus O'Halloran, their goalie, scoring from a long-range free and Marcus McCormack converting a 65.

By the 15th minute Swan were level again with points from Glen Cooke and a free by Jack Kelly. The Carrick side then took the lead through Robert Fitzpatrick, as the pace of hurling was very fast on the astroturf.

It was level pegging again by the 20th minute following a Marcus McCormack free and the scores were still tied by the 25th minute following points by Swan's Dale O'Mahony and Pat's Marcus Mc Cormack, both from play.

In the 26th minute St Pat's Cathal Foley struck a long ball goalwards that struck James Waters' leg and dribbled over the line, putting three points between the teams.

In the 28th minute Jack Kelly hit a great free over the bar, leaving the score at the short whistle St Patrick's 1-7 Carrick Swan 0-8.

After the interval Swans introduced Bill Barrett and whatever was said in the dressing room at the break they dominated the next 10 minutes, scoring 1-4 without reply.

The points came from Martin Griffin, who was having a great duel with Conor Clancy; Dale O'Mahony and the next two from frees by Jack Kelly, who also scored a peach of a goal from a Jamie Waters puckout.

In the 42nd minute Aaron Cronin added a point for Pat's after he collected a great clearance from Jack Cleere, only for the score to be cancelled by a 30 metres free by Jack Kelly. Swan stretched their lead when Kelly pointed from 50 metres at the end of the third quarter, leaving the score Carrick Swan 1-14 St Patrick's 1-8.

Swan added two points, a long-range effort from Mikey Loughman followed by a Jack Kelly free, and in between St Pat's goalie Marcus O'Halloran made a point-blank save from Martin Griffin.

Then Cathal Foley of St Pat's scored from a 65 and Jack Kelly converted another free.

In the 50th minute Mark Lynch threw St Pat's a ifeline with a goal from a one-handed ground strike.

From the puckout Jack Kelly scored a point from play and in the 54th minute Mark Lynch struck a great point for Pat's, only for Swan to finish the stronger with points from Eoin Wells and Dale O'Mahony.

Glen Cooke, Jamie Long, Darryl Murphy, Mikey Loughman, Jack Kelly, Dale O'Mahony and Martin Griffin all played well for Swan.

For a gallant St Pat's, Marcus O'Halloran, Conor Clancy, Marcus Mc Cormack and Mark Lynch gave their best.

C​arrick​ S​wan:​ James Waters, Daryl Whitty, Sean Boland, James Delaney, Daryl Murphy, Jamie Long ​(​capt​ain)​, Glen Cooke 0-1, ​Alan Walsh, Mikey Loughman (0-1), ​Jack Kelly 1-11​ ​(​0-​8 ​frees​, 0-2 '65s​), Dale O​'​Mahony 0-3, Robert Fitzpatrick 0-1, Evan Hogan, Martin Griffin 0-​2​, Eoin Wells 0-1​.​

Subs ​u​sed​:​ Bill Barrett, Darren Waters, Dean Cleary​.​

S​t​ P​atrick's​: Marcus O​'​Halloran 0-1​ ​free, Mikey O​'​Brien, Conor Clancy, Paul Horan, Evan White, Jack Cleere, Bill Cuddihy, Marcus McCormack 0-5​ ​(4​ frees​), Aid​a​n Buckley,​ ​Cathal Foley 1-1​ ​frees​, Mark Lynch 1-2, Angus McDonnell, Brian O​'​Halloran, Aaron Cronin ​(​capt​ain,​ 0-1​)​, Patrick Moroney​.​

Subs ​u​sed​:​ Jamie Moloney, Tommy O​'​Brien, Bob Barton​.​

Referee Paddy Ivors (Ballingarry)​.​



