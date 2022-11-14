Cluain Christmas shop now open in Clonmel

The Cluain Christmas shop is now open in Clonmel
The Christmas shop at the Cluain restaurant and training centre in Clonmel is now open.
the opening hours on Tuesday to Thursday is 9.30 to 3pm. The Christmas shop is open on Fridays from 9.30 to 2pm.
Answers to all your Christmas gift needs are available at the shop.
