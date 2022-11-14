Supply and traffic disruption possible as Irish Water schedule works in Tipperary Town tonight
Irish Water is to carry out mains repair works in Tipperary Town tonight.
Works will be carried out on Rosanna road from 11pm until 3am, November 14 and 15
The works may cause supply disruptions in the following areas:
A traffic management plan will also be in place.
