Search

14 Nov 2022

Cahill names Tipperary senior hurling panel for the league

Noel McGrath has been named captain for 2023 with Ronan Maher as Vice Captain

Noel McGrath

Noel McGrath has been named Tipperary captain for 2023

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary senior hurling Manager Liam Cahill has announced that Loughmore Castleiney's Noel McGrath will be the Tipperary senior hurling captain for 2023.


Noel has been a member of the Tipperary senior hurling panel since 2009, He made his first appearance for the team on the 14th of February 2009 when he came on as a substitute in a 2-15 to 0-09 defeat of Cork. To date Noel has made a total of 136 league and championship appearances for Tipperary winning All Ireland senior hurling medals in 2010, 2016 and 2019 and Munster senior hurling medals in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2016. Noel was awarded hurling All Star awards in 2009, 2010 and 2019. 


Ronan Maher of Thurles Sarsfields will be the vice-captain for 2023. 

Ahead of their return to training on November 24th,  Cahill and his management team have announced a 40 man pre league panel chosen from a large pool of clubs across the county and further afield.

 In total 25 clubs are represented on the current panel. A number of players who are currently unavailable due to injury have not been included at this point, the team management will continue to assess further potential panel members prior to the commencement of the Allianz Hurling league in early 2023.

The panel comprises:

Cathal Barrett Holycross Ballycahill
Conor Bowe  Moyne Templetuohy 
Michael Breen Ballina 
Ger Browne  Cashel King Cormacs 
Paddy Cadell JK Brackens 
Seamus Callanan  Drom & Inch 
John Campion  Drom & Inch 
Pauric Campion  Drom & Inch 
Ciaran Connolly  Loughmore Castleiney
Eoghan Connolly  Cashel King Cormacs 
Paddy Creedon  Thurles Sarsfields 
Joe Fogarty Moneygall
Jason Forde Silvermines 
Enda Heffernan Clonoulty Rossmore 
Barry Hogan  Kiladangan
Seamus Kennedy  St Marys
Mark Keogh  kilsheelan Kilcash 
Patrick Maher Lorrha Dorrha 
Ronan Maher Thurles Sarsfields 
Jake Morris Nenagh Eire Og 
Conor McCarthy Nenagh Eire Og 
Dan McCormack Borris Ileigh 
Brian McGrath  Loughmore Castleiney
John McGrath  Loughmore Castleiney
Noel McGrath  Loughmore Castleiney
Shane Neville Cratloe, Clare 
Andrew Ormond  JK Brackens 
Gearoid O'Connor  Moyne Templetuohy 
Cian O Dwyer  Clonakenny 
Kian O'Kelly  Kilruane MacDonaghs 
Bryan O'Mara  Holycross Ballycahill
Niall O'Meara Kilruane McDonaghs 
James Quigley  Kiladangan 
Gavin Ryan  Upperchurch Drombane 
Jack Ryan  Clonoulty Rossmore 
Johnny Ryan Arravale Rovers 
Sean Ryan  Templederry Kenyons 
Rhys Shelly Moycarkey -Borris 
Conor Stakelum  Thurles Sarsfields 
Alan Tynan Roscrea

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media