Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 15

Marie Pollard (née Farragher)

Bruckey, Castlegar, Galway / The Neale, Mayo / Tipperary

Formerly of The Neale, Co. Mayo. Predeceased by her parents Brendan and Lena Farragher.

Tragically following an accident. Beloved wife of Tom and mother of Sarah, Gearóid and Mark, Will be sadly missed by her husband and children, sisters Claire O'Sullivan and Helen O'Sullivan, brothers Fr. Stephen P.P. Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, Seán, Fr. Pat A.D.M. Tuam and David, parents-in-law Tommy and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later

Mary Glynn (née Rafferty)

Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Kiltormer, Galway

Formerly of Walshtown, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe, Co, Galway.

Pre-deceased by her husband Alfie, Sons Ger and Sean. Sadly missed by her Daughters Caroline, Valerie and Philomena, Sons-in-law Mike and Paddy her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

May She Rest In Peace.

Mary will be reposing at Mullagh Community Centre (H62RP73) on Wednesday the 16th of November from 5pm-7pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 12 noon in Killoran Church (H53Y677) with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only. House will be private on morning of removal.

Helen O'Gorman (née Quish)

Lissava Stud, Cahir, Tipperary

Helen passed away peacefully in the loving care of all at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John, sister Mary and brother John. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann Marie and Liam, grandchildren Jack, Alex and Ryan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am after which Helen will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen (Kit) Maher (née Burke)

Cooleen, Birdhill, Tipperary

Maher (nee Burke), Kathleen (Kit), Cooleen, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. November 14th 2022 peacefully in the presence of her family and staff of St. Joseph’s hospital Nenagh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, sons Eamonn and James, daughters in law Mary and Teresa, grandchildren Jamie, Eoin and Nam, great-grandson Finn, sister Lily Lewis, brother in law John, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday, 16th November, from 5.30 to 7.30 p.m.. Arriving to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Birdhill on Thursday 17th for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Mary Killilea (née Butler)

Bellevue Park, Greystones, Wicklow / Clonmel, Tipperary

Mary Killilea (née Butler) of Bellevue Park, Greystones, Co. Wicklow, formerly Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. November 13th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of all the staff of Wicklow Hospice, Magheramore. Remembered with love by her devoted family, husband Pat, children Robert, Annmarie, David, Martin & Lilian, siblings Catherine, Sr. Helen, Pierce, James & Robert, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Elaine, Magdalena & Erika, grandchildren Rachael, Aoife, Oisín, Tom, Conor, Jack, Hugh, Anna, Aisling & Jake, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & large circle of friends.



Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening November 15th from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.20am walking to the Holy Rosary Church, Greystones arriving for 10am Funeral Mass webcam link: https://gkpastoralarea.ie/online/, after which Mary will be laid to rest in Redford Cemetery, Greystones.



No flowers by request, donations in memory of Mary to

Wicklow Hospice, Magheramore,

http://www.wicklowhospice.ie

Or

Greystones Cancer Support

https://www.greystonescancersupport.com/

Enquires to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors 087 216 0740.

Thomas (Tommy) Foran

Dromard, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Foran, Dromard and formerly Abbey Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Tommy passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home on Sunday afternoon, in the presence of his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brother Fr Peter and sisters Anne and Sinéad, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughters Jackie and Kerina, sons Thomas, Nigel and Peter, sisters Mary and Tisa, grandchildren Ciara, Niamh, Daire, Jack, Graham, Kelan, Lennon, Bobby, Ollie, Riain and Danny, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Melanie, Susan and Tricia, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the YouTube link to follow. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis