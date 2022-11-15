Search

15 Nov 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Pippy pops up twice for Peake to send St Michael's packing in Munster Junior Cup

File Photo: Peake Villa's Pippy Carroll scored both goals in his side's 2-1 win over St Michael's on Sunday last.

Liam Browne

15 Nov 2022 8:33 AM

News@nationalist.ie

Munster Junior Cup (3rd Round)

PEAKE VILLA 2 ST MICHAEL'S 1

In the most anticipated game of the weekend, there was at the end of this game a feeling that it could signal either another false dawn or more likely a changing of the guard in Tipperary football, when Peake Villa survived a late onslaught by St Michael’s to advance to the open draw phase of this years Munster Cup competition.


The two teams have had some titanic battles in recent years, but the Tipperary Town side always seemed to find a way to advance. That is, until Sunday last, when Thurles’ finest showed serious grit along with skill to finally put them to the sword. Conditions were poor from the off and the wind and rain did not let up for the whole game, but Villa still started well, and had the best of the early exchanges.


Captain Fantastic Pippy Carroll came closest midway through the half but his shot was saved well, while Mick Ryan and Keith Cahill were doing well in midfield and were winning good ball.


The visitors suffered a blow midway through the first half, when their keeper got injured and had to be replaced.
The first big call of the half came ten minutes from the break, when the home side felt they should have been awarded a penalty but it was waved away, and at half-time, neither team had managed to break the deadlock.

All the weekend soccer results in Tipperary - Peake Villa stun St Michael's in Munster Junior Cup


The second half started to open up more and the home side finally hit the front in the 56th minute when Keith Cahill crossed a great ball and Carroll jumped highest to head to the bottom corner of the net.


The game opened up more afterwards and there were half chances for both sides but it was Villa who doubled their lead when Darragh Byrne made a great run down the flanks and into the box where he was taking down and the referee pointed at the spot. Pippy Carroll stepped up and scored to make it two, with only two minutes left in normal time, and it looked like the win would be accomplished without too much further ado.


But in the first minute of time added on, the Saints were awarded a penalty of their own, and although the initial effort was saved by Willie Tierney, Irish amateur international Jimmy Carr was quickest to react and put the rebound away.


This set up a frenetic finish and Tierney was brave shortly after when coming out to a through ball and got injured, also needing to be replaced as Shane McGuire took his place between the posts.


It almost seemed like injury time would never end, lasting for all of ten minutes, but the home side held out to scenes of delight from their management and supporters at the end condemning their illustrious opponents to being out of a competition they hold the record numbers of wins in, even before they get out of the local league area.

