15 Nov 2022

Never to be forgotten occasion for young Tipperary players on historic night for Munster rugby

The Cashel under 11 team that played at half-time at Páirc Ui Caoimh, Cork, on Thursday night last on what was an historic occasion for Irish rugby with the first-ever senior game played at the venue

Reporter:

Peter Silke

15 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

News@nationalist.ie

Munster V South Africa


Pairc Uí Chaoimh rocked on Thursday night last as Munster had a thrilling victory over South Africa. There was a major Cashel input on the night.


Denis Leamy is a key member of the coaching staff and was very pleased with the performance of his charges.


Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron was the hooker on the night and capped a wonderful performance with a very important try just before half time. He is establishing himself as a very important member of the Munster squad.


Pride of place goes to the Cashel under 11 team. They played Castleisland at half time before 41,000 people and turned in a very classy performance with a fine display of running rugby.


Ben Maher scored the only try of the game.

Tipperary Rugby: Very encouraging AIL win for Clonmel away to Ballina


His teammates were Freddie Lehehan, Nikita Yashchuk, John Ed O'Connor, Andrew Walsh, Jack Kennedy, John Thompson, Tadgh Corcoran, Adam Kearney, Eanna O’Connor, Toby Barry, Robert Leamy.


The team was coached by John Ed O’Connor, Michael Kearney, Seamus Kearney and Clara Brosnan.


TWO WINS AT UNDERAGE
On Sunday Cashel’s under 14s defeated Mallow and the under 13s defeated Clanwilliam.

News

