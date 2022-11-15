COLUMN: 'It's important to not forget, and to keep the memory, the moment, alive'

Within the past few weeks, I’ve been trying to come down from the high that was this year’s school show, writes The Nationalist’s columnist, Cathal Walsh (pictured above).

For nine weeks, behind the scenes, we painstakingly put together what became: All Shook Up!

This encompassed a variety of activities, from dancing to singing to acting, a foreign experience for many.

All Shook Up! is a jukebox musical featuring the music of Elvis Presley, with the story inspired by Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

I think there’s a certain invigorating challenge, being tasked with performing songs by a specific beloved artist, not least Elvis, who has undergone a career renaissance thanks to Baz Luhrman’s Elvis movie.

Musical theatre is something I’m very passionate about, which I’ve nurtured as a member of Bellvue Academy and I’ve been involved in various productions over the last few years.

This one was a true joy to be a part of. And that was down to the people involved. Both the cast and crew. There was a sense of overwhelming kindness, and yet a serious dedication to professionalism shown by all.

It seems almost cliched now to say that I became such great friends with the cast, and that we shared a bond, but it’s true, and I feel like everyone could attest to that in their own way.

All Shook Up! was the 45th joint production between the High School and The Presentation and what a show to return on. Due to the fact this was the first school show post-Covid, the energy was high.

There is an almost indescribable feeling I get when performing comparable only to sheer elation. It is so pure and cannot be half-felt, or distilled. When you perform, to the best you possibly can, and everything goes right, that is when you truly experience it.

I think that’s down to the nature of live performance, where you feed off the energy of the audience. Nothing encapsulates such a feeling better than closing night. By closing night, emotions were high, as we all came to realise; that this was it.

I could not shake the thought that each line, step and bar would not be done again.

There is an intrinsic terminal quality to shows, as each performance edges closer and closer to the last. Hence, my reflective tone. When you are rehearsing day in day out, you never stop to think that maybe you should stop and think!

What made it so much easier was the audience.

They were so supportive of everyone and the cheers were jubilant. Reflecting on it now brings a smile to my face. That makes each moment rehearsing worth it.

When Darren Hassett asked me to write this piece, I knew it had to be on the show. I wanted to ensure a permanent record would be kept of this feeling: a rumination on a time.

It is said to live in the moment, but what does one do when the moment has passed? To not forget, and to keep the memory, the moment, alive.