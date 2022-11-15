Search

15 Nov 2022

Tributes paid after sad passing of 'esteemed member of the farming community' in Tipperary

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funerals

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The death occurred on Monday, October 31 at University Hospital Waterford of Denis Maher, late of Fort Donagh, Ardmayle.

He was son of the late Albert and Mona Maher, Fort Donagh and was predeceased by his sister Alberta Taylor, Thurles in 2014.

Although in failing health for some time, he was a person of unrelenting deep faith which was his solace and comfort for his final end in hospital.

In 1973, he married Joan Aherne, Prospect, Fethard.

Family was very important to him and together with Joan, he worked tirelessly in helping to raise his family of two boys and two girls and in supporting them in their sporting and athletics activities.

Denis was an esteemed member of the farming community and as well as working on the family farm, he worked for many years with Dovea Genetics, where he had acquired many life long friends. His home was always a welcoming place for relatives, neighbours and friends.

Possessed of friendly, quiet and kind disposition, he was one of life’s gentlemen.

On Wednesday, November 2 , his remains reposed at Devitts Funeral Home, Cashel and after Requiem Mass on the following day celebrated by Fr Denis Maher (cousin) and assisted by Fr Joe Egan PP, Fr Celsius Tierney PP Holycross, Fr Tom Hearne PP Clonoutly and Fr Mattie McGrath AP Clonoulty, interment took place in Ardmayle Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Joan, two daughters Louise and Amy, two sons Albert and Patrick. Also by Philip and Austin (brothers), Anne and Lorraine (daughters-in-law), Swen and Noel (sons-in-law), Ann and Hannie (sisters-in-law), nine grandchildren Liam, Ciara, Ruby, Albert, Ellen, Calum, Robyn, Cian and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended.

Peace to his soul.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media