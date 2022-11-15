Tributes paid after sad passing of 'esteemed member of the farming community' in Tipperary

The death occurred on Monday, October 31 at University Hospital Waterford of Denis Maher, late of Fort Donagh, Ardmayle.

He was son of the late Albert and Mona Maher, Fort Donagh and was predeceased by his sister Alberta Taylor, Thurles in 2014.

Although in failing health for some time, he was a person of unrelenting deep faith which was his solace and comfort for his final end in hospital.

In 1973, he married Joan Aherne, Prospect, Fethard.

Family was very important to him and together with Joan, he worked tirelessly in helping to raise his family of two boys and two girls and in supporting them in their sporting and athletics activities.

Denis was an esteemed member of the farming community and as well as working on the family farm, he worked for many years with Dovea Genetics, where he had acquired many life long friends. His home was always a welcoming place for relatives, neighbours and friends.

Possessed of friendly, quiet and kind disposition, he was one of life’s gentlemen.

On Wednesday, November 2 , his remains reposed at Devitts Funeral Home, Cashel and after Requiem Mass on the following day celebrated by Fr Denis Maher (cousin) and assisted by Fr Joe Egan PP, Fr Celsius Tierney PP Holycross, Fr Tom Hearne PP Clonoutly and Fr Mattie McGrath AP Clonoulty, interment took place in Ardmayle Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Joan, two daughters Louise and Amy, two sons Albert and Patrick. Also by Philip and Austin (brothers), Anne and Lorraine (daughters-in-law), Swen and Noel (sons-in-law), Ann and Hannie (sisters-in-law), nine grandchildren Liam, Ciara, Ruby, Albert, Ellen, Calum, Robyn, Cian and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended.

Peace to his soul.