15 Nov 2022

Tipperary's Coolmore Stud will feature in Irish Stallion Trail in January

Trail will once again operate without any restrictions in 2023

ITM Irish Stallion Trail

ITM Irish Stallion Trail - Old Persian at Rathbarry Stud

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

15 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Over 30 Irish stallion farms, including Coolmore in Tipperary, are set to open their doors for the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (ITM) Irish Stallion Trail, which will take place on Friday January 13 and Saturday January 14, 2023.

The trail was limited to the breeding industry only in 2022 due to Covid-19 but returns to its usual format in January.

It will offer breeders, racing professionals and racing fans the opportunity to view some of the world’s leading Flat and National Hunt stallions at Ireland’s outstanding thoroughbred breeding facilities.
 
In announcing the dates for the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 2023, Charles O’Neill of ITM, said: “We are delighted that the ITM Irish Stallion Trail will once again be able to operate without any restrictions in 2023.

"From Cheltenham to Royal Ascot or the Breeders’ Cup, Irish-bred horses have again flown the flag for our world-class industry in 2022. A great deal of this success can be traced back to Ireland’s stellar stallions and the farms that handle them so expertly.

"We encourage breeders and other interested parties to get the trail dates in the diary and support our hugely valuable thoroughbred breeding industry.”
 
The ITM Irish Stallion Trail is a completely free event. Visitors are simply asked to register which studs they intend to visit via the ITM website.

Visitors are then free to visit their chosen studs at the time of their choosing within the studs' advertised opening hours. 

Please note that due to demand it is mandatory to register for a specific date and time slot if planning to visit Coolmore Stud.

For further information and to register, visit www.itm.ie/stalliontrail.

Further studs wishing to participate in the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 2023 can contact Alex Cairns at acairns@itm.ie or +353 (0) 87-7915690.

