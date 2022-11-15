Search

15 Nov 2022

Support services available for bereaved parents in Tipperary

Support services available for bereaved parents in Tipperary

Anam Cara is inviting bereaved parents in Tipperary to attend meetings

 Anam Cara F2F and online supports for bereaved parents will continue throughout the winter.

With the dark evenings on the way these meetings give parents a safe and comfortable place to talk about their child and their journey.

An Anam Cara  Face to Face meeting will be taking place on Monday  November 21 at 7.15 in the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles.
Anam Cara  also offer an online meeting for bereaved parents. This meeting takes place on the second  Monday of each month at 7pm.

If you know any bereaved parents, they may like to join us please pass this information on. They can contact us on 085 288 8888 or info@anamcara.ie.
 

As always, our Anam Cara services are free of charge.

