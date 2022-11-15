UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Clonmel boy located

Charlie Kenny, the 13-year-old boy reported missing earlier on Tuesday, has been found safe and well
Charlie Kenny, the 13-year-old Clonmel boy reported missing earlier on Tuesday, has been located safe and well.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this matter.
