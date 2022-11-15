Search

15 Nov 2022

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead score two weekend doubles

Success for the combination at Naas and Navan

Rachael Blackmore

Killenaule's Rachael Blackmore had doubles at Naas and Navan last weekend

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

15 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

There was more success for Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead over the weekend, though the two winners in Naas on Saturday could have been four with some luck.

That said, debutant Hiddenvalley Lake looks a very promising individual after getting the better of more experienced rivals in eye-catching fashion to deliver in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle, being prominent, disputing the lead or leading for all of the two miles, three furlongs trip and never looking like being reeled in.

Blackmore and de Bromhead then collected the biggest pot of the day in the Grade B Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle as Watch House Cross made all, putting his recent form over fences behind him and clearly relishing the return to hurdles, and the application of cheekpieces, holding on by a short head.

It was another double for the Blackmore/de Bromhead tandem at Navan on Sunday, beginning with Spirit Of Legend, who defied inexperience and a level of immaturity to run out an impressive winner of the opening Kilberry Pub and Kitchen Maiden Hurdle over two and a half miles.

And though Bob Olinger was denied subsequently, the pair did return to the winner’s enclosure when Captain Guinness put in a really slick round of jumping, having settled brilliantly in front for Blackmore to bag the Grade 2 Muldoon and Gromley Fortria Chase.

 

