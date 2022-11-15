Search

15 Nov 2022

Ursuline students compete to represent Thurles Rotary Club at national youth competition

15 Nov 2022

The Ursuline had four students who interviewed to represent Thurles Rotary Club in their National Youth Leadership Development Competition last week.

Fifth Years Dearbhla Ryan, Rebekah Smith, Rachel Regan and Sarah Corcoran, were nominated by the school based on their involvement in a variety of extra-curricular activities.

After an interview with members of the Rotary Club of Thurles, Dearbhla and Sarah were chosen for the next round of local interviews along with students from the other three Secondary Schools in Thurles.

Following this, Dearbhla Ryan was picked as the Thurles representative to go forward in the next stage of interviews, which will be at a regional level.

Well done to all and especially Dearbhla, as she continues in this national competition.

Photo Caption: Ursuline’s Dearbhla Ryan, Rebekah Smith, Rachel Regan and Sarah Corcoran, Fifth Year students who interviewed for the Thurles Rotary Club Youth Leadership Development Competition on Thursday, November 10. Congratulations to Dearbhla Ryan, who will now represent the Rotary Club of Thurles and the Ursuline in the next stage of the competition.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star

