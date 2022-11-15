Emly Historical Society to host a talk on Cumman na mBan

Emily Historical Society will host an event on November 25
Emly Historical Society will host an event on Friday November 25 at 8pm in Emly Hall.
On the night Dr Noreen Higgins McHugh will give a talk on Cumman na mBan.
All are welcome.
