Search

15 Nov 2022

Countdown is on to Carrick Davins GAA Club's Centenary Social

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

15 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

On Monday morning Carrick Davins GAA Club members woke up to the news of a horrid tragedy that took place outside Treacy Park last night.
John "Toddler" Maher, a fantastic neighbour, GAA man, St. Molleran's stalwart and Waterford GAA diehard, will forever be in our hearts.
To his friends and family there are no words to say only our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Someone once said that if you didn't know John Maher surely you heard of him.

Sleep well John.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The countdown is on for Carrick Davins Centenary Social in the Carraig Hotel this Saturday, November 17.

Those attending the function who haven’t already paid for their tickets, should please do so as soon as possible. Payments can be made through Clupzap.

The club's Junior B footballers defeated Moyle Rovers in Monroe on Sunday afternoon last. Well done to the players and their mentors.

Numbers drawn in Carrick Davins Juvenile Lotto draw last week were: 07,08,10,28
The jackpot wasn't won. Seven people matched three numbers and won €30 each.
They were: Shane Nugent, 38 St. Nicholas Park; Carol Murphy, c/o 64 Ard Mhuire; Orla & Faye Comerford, Seskin Court; Teighan Quinlan, St John's Terrace; Tommy Norris, Connolly Park; Siobhán Faulkner, 26 O'Mahony Ave.; James Dowley, c/o Billy Mackey.

The club has cancelled this week's Juvenile Lotto draw as a mark of respect to the late John Maher and his family.
The next draw will take place on Tuesday, November 22. The jackpot will be €7,750.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media