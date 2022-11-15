Search

15 Nov 2022

National funding secured for Community Climate Programme in Tipperary

"We recognise the challenge of climate change the development of local climate coaches will be vital to supporting rural communities"

PPN Coordinator Ruth Smith and PPN Secretariat Member Derry O’Donnell with Minister Eamon Ryan at the launch of the Community Climate Action Programme at the Ashling Hotel in Dublin on Thursday 27 Oct

PPN Coordinator Ruth Smith and PPN Secretariat Member Derry O'Donnell with Minister Eamon Ryan at the launch of the Community Climate Action Programme at the Ashling Hotel in Dublin on Thursday 27 Oct

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

As world leaders met at the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt last week a new initiative to support local communities in Tipperary to take meaningful action on climate was launched.


The Local Climate Coaches project, which aims to build the capacity of facilitators, trainers and community leaders from the 5 municipal districts of Tipperary, is led by Cultivate the Sustainable Ireland Cooperative in partnership with Tipperary PPN and the two Tipperary Local Development Companies.

Sara Bourke, from South Tipperary Development Company, said “as we recognise the challenge of climate change the development of local climate coaches will be vital to supporting rural communities. STDC looks forward to playing our part in this innovative project.”


The initiative, one of 18 successful recipients of the new Community Climate Action Programme, was launched at the PPN Plenary held on Thursday 10th November, at Cabragh Wetlands in Holycross.

Ruth Smith, Tipperary Public Participation Network coordinator stated that “our members’ diverse voices need to inform community approaches to climate action. Empowering our more marginalised groups makes this project an exciting addition to our work.”

A participant at the event Toni Gleeson of Disability Federation of Ireland said, “our group, as part of the Social Inclusion pillar, welcomes this project. This is a good time for us to work together to address the climate challenge and a very exciting opportunity for inclusive community engagement here in Tipperary.”


Pobal is administering the Community Climate Action Programme on behalf of the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and will see €60 million invested in community climate action projects and initiatives over the next 3 years. Two other Tipperary PPN members, Cloughjordan Ecovillage and the Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative, also received funding from the programme


Davie Philip from Cultivate, the coordinator of the Local Climate Coach project, described how “efforts to address climate and biodiversity issues at the local community level are often fragmented, poorly facilitated, not inclusive and inadequately supported and this project aims help to bridge this gap.”

He added further “we need a Just Transition so that the shift to a low-carbon economy is fair and equitable, we think that sustainable community-led local development is key to that.”

For more information or to express interest in the Community Climate Coaches project visit cultivate.ie.

