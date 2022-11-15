Three Tipperary schools in Harty Cup action tomorrow

It's Dr Harty Cup time agian for three Tipp schools
Three Tipperary schools are in action on the Dr Harty Cup third round tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday)
Thurles CBS will take on PSNT Youghal at Carriganore, Waterford; while Our Lady's Templemore will take on St Francis' College, Rochestown in Bansha. Meanwhile, Nenagh CBS will play Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG in Hospital, County Limerick.
All of the games get underway at 1:30pm.
