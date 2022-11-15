Tipperary-based trainers were in the winner's enclosure at Dundalk Racecourse

Carrick-on-Suir based trainer Kevin Coleman
At Dundalk Racecourse on Friday, Carrick-on-Suir-based Corkman, trainer Kevin Coleman, supplied Seamie Heffernan with the first leg of a treble with the impressive Catherine Of Siena triumphant in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race.
Heffernan made all on the US Navy Flag juvenile filly and she stayed the six-furlong trip really well to score by five lengths.
And it was another Tipp-located Corkman, this time Paddy Twomey, of Athassel House in Bansha, who provided the ammunition for Heffernan to register the three-timer, as he linked up with Paddy Twomey in the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Maiden.
Three-year-old debutant Express Way defied a huge market drift to 10/1 and found plenty for encouragement from the saddle to take it up 150 yards from the line in the extended ten-furlong contest.
