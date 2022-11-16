Dymphna Ryan does Dundrum and Tipperary proud in green athletics vest of Ireland

Dundrum AC's Dymphna Ryan (second left) won the bronze in the Over 40 category while running for Ireland at Santry on Saturday last.
The 33rd British and Irish Masters Cross Country International Championship was held on Saturday last in Santry.
Dymphna Ryan recently qualified to represent Ireland on the Irish Women’s Over 40 team.
Dymphna placed a strong ninth overall in a time of 21:18. She won the bronze in the Over 40 category and led the Irish team to silver, just one point behind England.
The highest aggregate score was combined across all categories and Ireland won the overall team event in both the Men’s and Women’s.
Well done to Dymphna and her fellow Irish athletes who competed. What an achievement to race in the Irish singlet and to come away with medals.
