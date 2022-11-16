Nostalgic reunion in Tipperary on Friday for former London Brian Boru hurlers

A unique Sean Gael get-together of former London-based hurlers from the 1960/70s is planned for this Friday, November 18 at the Horse and Jockey Hotel.



Holycross man Johnny Barrett is the brainchild behind the occasion, intended to be a night of reminiscing and the sharing of memories of their playing days with the now defunct Brian Boru hurling club.



It will also be an opportunity to present previously unclaimed London Sean Gael awards to some of these former players.

Johnny Barrett himself will certainly need no introduction to anyone involved in London GAA for well over fifty years. He was a stalwart of the Brian Boru club from the 1960s until its sudden and unexpected demise in 2000 - over 100 years after the club was first established.

He is also the uncle of current Tipperary star Cathal Barrett and was also the only Tipperary representative on the London Hurling Legends team of 2010. Johnny will be also be remembered for his outstanding London County Championship displays against Galway and Limerick in 1973.



But the Brian Boru club had several other members from Tipperary during its distinguished history, from the early days just after the establishment of the London GAA County Board in 1896. Limerick man Sean Og Hanly, a native of Kilfinane, is credited with being one of the founder members of the Brian Boru club and when London won their only All-Ireland senior hurling title against Cork in 1901 it was comprised entirely of Brian Boru club members including Thurles man Michael McMahon, the sole Tipperary representaive on that famous, historic team.



Other significant Brian Boru figures from the Premier County in the last half century have included Drom/Inch native and former London GAA chairman Paddy Ryan, who was hailed as being one of the club’s greatest influencers in promoting the game in that same era before his untimely passing in 1978.



TIPPS REMEMBERED



Among the pick of other Tipperary men in recent times to don the famous black and amber hooped jersey were Cappawhite men Patsy O’Neill (RIP) and the McDermott brothers, Pat and Martin, Lattin native Fonsie Condon, Johnny Hickey (RIP) from New Inn, Roscrea’s Michael Loughnane, famed goalkeeper and Gortnahoe native Willie Barnaville and not forgetting the event organiser himself - Johnny Barrett.



This upcoming event will therefore be concentrating on two of the more successful decades in Brian Boru club history in the 1960/70s – coinciding also with the golden era of London county hurling achievements.



It is hoped that as many of the survivors from that era will be present in the Horse and Jockey on Friday evening.



A number of these former players have been contacted and the reaction has been very encouraging. Many other players outside Tipperary including Waterford’s Martin Kirwan and Roger Cashin, Kilkenny’s Liam Walsh and Clare’s Mick Hassett are also expected to be in attendance.



But any player who has ever had any affinity and association with the Brian Boru club from Tipperary and beyond will be most welcome on what promises to be a very special and nostalgic evening on this Friday, November 18.



For further information please contact Johnny Barrett on 086-3349341 or 00 44-7785 278916.