Buddhist retreat and wellbeing centre is planned for this Tipperary village
A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a Buddhist centre in the lakeside village of Ballina.
The application by the Dublin Buddhist Centre (Triratna) is for a change of use from existing residential to proposed retreat / wellness centre with new single-storey extension, minor internal alteration, new vehicular entrance and car parking, provision of new waste water treatment system and all associated site development works at Ballycorrigan.
The council is expected to make its decision known on January 17, 2023.
