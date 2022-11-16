9/11 memorial unveiled in Thurles

The falling rain was all that could be heard as the New York Fireman’s flag was hoisted high above the memorial to the victims of 9/11 at St Mary’s International Garden of Remembrance on Sunday morning last.



Remembrance Sunday was celebrated in fine style as all those who lost their lives in war and peacekeeping were recalled at the gathering which included the Republic of Korea Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Mr Ki-hwan Kweon, who was the special guest, and Dr Martin Semple and his wife Jo.



Dr Semple, whose father, the legendary Tom Semple, is buried in St Mary’s cemetery, has long associations with the International Garden of Remembrance and the honour of unveiling the memorial to all those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US fell to him on the day - the Semple’s had travelled ‘home’ from Denver Colorado, specially for the event.



Remembrance Sunday Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption was celebrated by Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly. And, Archbishop Kieran pointed out the many challenges which are to come in the future in terms of climate change. These challenges, he said, are similar to the ones faced by those in the New Testament 2000 years ago as written about by St Paul. The need to be ready to embrace the challenge has never been more serious, he said.



And quoting the Secretary General of the United Nations who said at Cop 27 in Egypt that ‘we are in the fight of our lives’, Archbishop Kieran said that we, though a small part of the global story, must ensure that our beautiful island remains that way.



“The challenge is here and with us now and we must place all our hope in God’s plan,” Archbishop Kieran said.

The entourage processed to St Mary’s International Garden of Remembrance following Mass, led by piper Tadgh Ryan. And, once inside the formalities, overseen by Councillor Jim Ryan, were expedited as the threat of rain became a reality.



There were many guest speakers including John Wort, Chairman of the Dúrlas Éile Memorial Committee; Councillor Peggy Ryan; Chairperson of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council; Martin Quinn, Secretary of the Tipperary International Peace Commission; Guy Jones, Chairman of the Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation; His Excellency Ki-hwan Kweon; and Dr Martin Semple who spoke with great affection about the inclusion of the 9/11 memorial in St Mary’s.



Once the memorial had been unveiled by Dr Semple and the flag raised aloft, there was a moment of silence before Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly and Canon Ian Coulter, Church of Ireland, jointly blessed the memorial and all those present.



There were also many wreaths laid at the new memorial, but also at a number of the memorials around the Garden of Remembrance which was first opened back in 1999. And, the Garden is maintained wonderfully and is a beautiful oasis right in the heart of Thurles town - an oasis, which is unfortunately, unknown to many locals.



The playing of the Last Post and Reveille, and the American National Anthem by the Cashel Brass Band coincided with the rain arriving and as the Irish National Anthem was piped by Tadgh Ryan, a sense of poignancy descended upon proceedings.



Remembrance Sunday is about just that - remembering. The month of November is dedicated to remembering the dead and the event in St Mary’s honours the dead - all those who lost their lives in the service of others - and now the victims of attack and war.

The permanent reminder of violence and war stands a monument to man’s self destruction on the one hand, and yet resilience, courage, faith and humanity on the other hand -an incongruous contrast certainly, but a constant reminder, nonetheless, of the need to continue to promote peace and friendship amongst nations.