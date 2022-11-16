Very poor turnout in Tipperary women's cross country - Clean sweep of individual medals for Clonmel

The first three women home in the County Novice B Cross Country Championship - Michelle Doherty (second), Sareen Walsh (first) and Jennifer Quinlan (third).
The County Novice B Cross Country Championships took place near Moyne last Sunday, when favourable conditions awaited the athletes, with plenty of grass underfoot and warm conditions.
Hats off to Moyne AC for having everything in place.
In the Women’s race we had a very poor turnout with only three athletes, all Clonmel AC, going to the start.
Here Sareen Walsh of Clonmel came home a very convincing winner after a tough contest with her club mate Michelle Doherty over the three-lap race. Michelle won the silver, with Jennifer Quinlan winning the bronze medal.
Clonmel also won the team award and retained the cup for another year.
The county chairman, Owen Fanning, thanked Moyne AC for a brilliant course and having everything in place for a great day’s competition. He also thanked the clubs for supporting these championships.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.