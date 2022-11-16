Search

16 Nov 2022

Very poor turnout in Tipperary women's cross country - Clean sweep of individual medals for Clonmel

The first three women home in the County Novice B Cross Country Championship - Michelle Doherty (second), Sareen Walsh (first) and Jennifer Quinlan (third).

Reporter:

Niall O'Sullivan

16 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The County Novice B Cross Country Championships took place near Moyne last Sunday, when favourable conditions awaited the athletes, with plenty of grass underfoot and warm conditions.

Hats off to Moyne AC for having everything in place.


In the Women’s race we had a very poor turnout with only three athletes, all Clonmel AC, going to the start.

Here Sareen Walsh of Clonmel came home a very convincing winner after a tough contest with her club mate Michelle Doherty over the three-lap race. Michelle won the silver, with Jennifer Quinlan winning the bronze medal.

Clonmel also won the team award and retained the cup for another year.


The county chairman, Owen Fanning, thanked Moyne AC for a brilliant course and having everything in place for a great day’s competition. He also thanked the clubs for supporting these championships.

