Well-known Tipperary Town volunteer is shortlisted for prestigious national award

The Volunteer Ireland Awards are an annual award ceremony to celebrate the work of volunteers in Ireland.

The awards shine a light on the remarkable achievements of volunteers around the country by honouring them at a national level.

Volunteer Stevie O’Donnell has reached the national final for 2022.

Being shortlisted means that, out of hundreds of nominees, Stevie is one of three finalists in the Arts, Culture and Festivals category. Stevie O’Donnell’s contribution as a volunteer will be celebrated at the Volunteer Ireland Awards in Dublin on Friday, December 2, where the winner in each category will be announced.

Stevie came back to Tipperary from England in 1990 and for many years has volunteered with a myriad of organisations throughout the county.

Some of these organisations include the Tipperary Churn Rolling Festival, Pride of Tipperary, It’s a Long Way to Tipperary Festival, Saint Patrick’s Day Festival, Light Up the Plan Christmas Cultural Event and many one-day festival events initiatives from Tipperary Chamber such as Markets, turning on the Christmas Lights and Craft Fairs.

In addition, Stevie is heavily involved in Tipperary Vintage Rally, a voluntary organisation that fundraises for South Tipperary Hospice.

VINTAGE RALLY

The Vintage Rally run many festival events, such as building mobile Santa sleighs and bringing Santa to visit Day Care Centres, schools, community centres and many of the housing estates in Tipperary Town and its hinterlands.

On Easter Weekend the Vintage Rally ran a Trip through Tipp, Honda 50 run.

This encompasses many parts of south Tipperary and south east Limerick.

TIPPEraRY MIDWEST

Stevie’s voluntary work includes glamorous and not so glamorous elements.

It involves early starts and long hours in all sorts of weather, lifting barriers, setting up fencing, putting up signage, bunting, fundraising and then when the event is all over Stevie is one of those people who will be the last to leave cleaning up afterwards.

For the past 15 years, Stevie has worked as a volunteer for Community Radio Station Tipperary MidWest. Over the years, Stevie has covered many sporting and cultural events both live broadcasts and online streaming.

Stevie also volunteers with the Tipperary Lions Club, delivering Christmas Dinners.

GENEROUS SPIRIT

There are many other sporting and community groups that benefit from Stevie’s generous spirit, too many to mention.

It is fitting that Stevie has been shortlisted for the Arts, Culture and Festival Award, he epitomises the true nature of volunteering, works selflessly to contribute to his local community and does it always with a smile.

All of Tipperary wishes Stevie the very best of luck on December 2 at the National Volunteer Awards.