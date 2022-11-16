Tipperary County Council opens a Book of Condolences for the family of Vicky Phelan

Women’s health advocate and campaigner Vicky Phelan
Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Roger Kennedy has opened a Book of Condolences to allow people in Tipperary to express their sympathies to the family of the late Vicky Phelan.
The Book of Condolences will be available online and in the council offices in Clonmel, Nenagh, Thurles, Tipperary and Carrick-on-Suir.
It will be open for one week from 12pm today, Wednesday, November 16.
All messages of sympathy will then be printed and presented in a Book of Condolence to the Phelan family.
Tipperary County Council said:
“On behalf of Tipperary County Council’s Elected Members and staff, the Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive Joe MacGrath would like to express their sympathies to the family and friends of Vicky Phelan and that the thoughts and prayers of the people of Tipperary are with Vicky’s family at this difficult time.”
