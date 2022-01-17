The passing of a legend - the late hurley maker Phil Bourke, Upperchurch

Phil, who provided hurleys to many an All-Ireland medal winner, was laid to rest in his native soil at the weekend

For the many hurlers and camogie players who were fortunate to have held a hurley fashioned by the skilled hands of Upperchurch man Phil Bourke, there was much regret this week when word of his passing emerged.

For Phil truly was a craftsman and an artist; a man whose feel for the ash and the kind of ally that plank could become in the hands of a player, was legendary; a lover of nature and of the beauty which could be created by her bounty. Phil Bourke understood nature; understood what it was to be close to God and His creation; and endeavoured to do His will through his attendance at daily Mass and through his kind, gentle way and his goodness.

He never ventured far from his place of birth at The Hollow, Shevry in 1927 and his passing over the road in The Village, Upperchurch saw the circle of life -which he articulated so magnificently in his bog oak piece which adorns Scoil Iosagáin - completed, having accounted for nine and a half decades. It was a good life, lived to the full and full of endeavour with Tipperary County Council as his place of employment, and through his stone mason work and of course his wood carvings which were known throughout the land. He used the hands God gave him to great effect - a talent utilised to the full to the wonderment and amazement of all.

Predeceased by his wife Melly, sympathy is extended to his loving wife Melly his daughters Mary and Breeda, sons John, Jim and Philip, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

