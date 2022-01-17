Tipperary County Council's online book of condolence on the death of Ashling Murphy opens today

The late Ashling Murphy
Tipperary County Council's online book of condolence on the tragic death of 23-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore last week will be opened by its chairperson Cllr Marie Murphy at 12 noon today (Monday) to enable the people of the county to express their sympathies to her grieving family.
The chairperson, councillors, chief executive and staff of Tipperary County Council extend their sincere condolences to Ashling’s family, colleagues and friends.
All messages of sympathy expressed on this book of condolence will be forwarded to the Murphy family.
The book will close on Friday, January 21.
