Visiting suspended at Tipp University Hospital

Tipperary University Hospital Management has advised that all visiting to the hospital is suspended until Monday, 31st January due to the increasing rates of Covid-19 in the community.
The hospital outbreak management team is currently monitoring the situation daily.
The following exceptions will be facilitated:
