Irish Water are carrying out repairs in Dualla today
Irish Water have announced they are carrying out repairs to a burst water main in Dualla today.
The works will affect the Garranmore, Dualla and surrounding areas until 4:30pm.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
