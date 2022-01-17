Visiting suspended at Tipperary University Hospital for a further two weeks

Tipperary University Hospital Management has announced that it's extending the suspension of patient visiting at the hospital until Monday, January 31 due to the increasing rates of Covid-19 in the community.
The hospital outbreak management team is currently monitoring the situation daily.
The following exceptions will be facilitated:
End of life non-Covid-19 Patient - Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
End of life Covid-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.
Critically ill patient - Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.
Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.
