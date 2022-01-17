Tipperary gardaí seize suspected cocaine and cannabis in separate searches
The gardaí in Tipperary have carried out several drugs searches in the Nenagh district over recent days.
One search in Cloughjordan on January 10 resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,400.
A local man was arrested and detained at Nenagh Garda station for questioning.
A separate search operation conducted in Nenagh between last Monday and Tuesday lead to the discovery of suspected cannabis valued at €870. No arrests were made.
Files are being prepared for the DPP in respect of both searches.
