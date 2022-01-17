Gardaí appeal for help from public into investigation into a serious assault

Clonmel gardaí are investigating an incident of serious assault which occurred at a business premises in the Irishtown area of Clonmel on Sunday January 16 at approximately 9.30pm.
A man aged in his early 20's was taken from the scene to Tipperary University Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two men (aged 30s) were arrested at the scene and taken to Clonmel Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have witnessed this assault or for persons who may have any information to please contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or at Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.