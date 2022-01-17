New houses will be coming on stream in Clonmel this year

A number of new houses will be ready for occupation in Clonmel in 2022
41 new houses at Prior Park Grove in Clonmel will be made available for occupation this year, it was stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Daniel Roche, executive engineer with Tipperary County Council, also said the the delivery of new houses in Glenconnor Road is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.
He said that the council was currently looking at design proposals for the construction of two houses at Comeragh Drive. Some geotechnical investigations had been carried out there recently.
Mr Roche said that details of the second phase of the energy efficiency scheme would be known at a later date.
His comments were made during a discussion on housing at the meeting, when members complained about a lack of council housing in the district and throughout the county.
