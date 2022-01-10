Rolls-Royce enjoys record sales

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved a record year for sales in 2021, driven by the Ghost model.

The BMW-owned firm said it delivered 5,586 cars last year, up 49% on 2020.

The company said there was “high demand for all models”, particularly the Ghost and Cullinan.

Bespoke commissions were also at record levels, Rolls-Royce said.

The firm, based at Goodwood, West Sussex, is continuing to develop its first pure electric car, Spectre, which is due to be released in the final three months of 2023.

Chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos described 2021 as “a phenomenal year” for Rolls-Royce.

“We delivered more cars than at any time in the marque’s 117-year history with unprecedented demand for all products in every global market,” he said.

“This is hugely encouraging as we prepare for the historic launch of Spectre, our first all-electric car.

“Building on this year’s success, we will continue to evolve as a true luxury brand, beyond the realms of automotive manufacturing.”