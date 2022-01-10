Search

11 Jan 2022

Medieval warhorses no bigger than modern-day ponies, research finds

Medieval warhorses no bigger than modern-day ponies, research finds

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The image of the medieval warhorse as a giant snorting, stamping beast is a myth, according to new research, with many mounts of the era no bigger than modern-day ponies.

The chargers of English knights were often below 14.2 hands, which would see them classed as ponies today.

A hand is four inches and is a measurement specific to horses, and measures their height from the ground to the top of the shoulder – only equines taller than 14.2 hands are deemed horses.

Research by academics from a number of English universities analysed equine skeletons from 171 different archaeological sites across the country dating between AD 300 and 1650.

It found horses of 15 hands to 16 hands, the size of modern racehorses and showjumpers, were “very rare indeed” even in stables owned by royalty.

Animals of this size would have been considered large by medieval people, the researchers said.

In period dramas, the animals chosen for medieval warhorses are usually 17 hands to 18 hands high – equivalent in height to massive Shire horses bred for pulling heavy loads.

The researchers found medieval animals were not only bred for size, but for tasks such as tournaments and long-distance raiding campaigns.

Selective breeding of warhorses was influenced by their physical characteristics and their temperament.

Historical records revealed huge sums were spent on “developing and maintaining networks for the breeding, training and keeping of horses used in combat”.

Researcher Helene Benkert, from the University of Exeter, said: “Neither size, nor limb bone robusticity alone, are enough to confidently identify warhorses in the archaeological record.

“Historic records don’t give the specific criteria which defined a warhorse; it is much more likely that throughout the medieval period, at different times, different conformations of horses were desirable in response to changing battlefield tactics and cultural preferences.”

The tallest horse discovered from Norman times was excavated at Trowbridge Castle in Wiltshire and stood at 15 hands.

The high medieval period – between 1200 and 1350 – saw domesticated horses start to reach heights of 16 hands.

The report’s authors found that it was not until the post-medieval period, around the beginning of the reign of Henry VIII, that the average height of horses increased to that of modern-day draft animals.

Professor Alan Outram, from the University of Exeter, said: “High medieval destriers (warhorses) may have been relatively large for the time period, but were clearly still much smaller than we might expect for equivalent functions today.

“Selection and breeding practices in the royal studs may have focused as much on temperament and the correct physical characteristics for warfare as they did on raw size.”

Professor Oliver Creighton, also of the University of Exeter and the principal investigator for the project, said: “The warhorse is central to our understanding of medieval English society and culture as both a symbol of status closely associated with the development of aristocratic identity and as a weapon of war famed for its mobility and shock value, changing the face of battle.”

The research was funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council and published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology.

Academics in from the universities of Sheffield, Leicester, Bournemouth and East Anglia were also involved.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media