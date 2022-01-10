Search

11 Jan 2022

Pilot pulled from wreckage moments before train slams into crashed plane

Pilot pulled from wreckage moments before train slams into crashed plane

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The pilot of a light aircraft which had crash-landed on a railway in Los Angeles was rescued by police moments before a train ploughed into his plane.

Dramatic bodycam footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department showed officers dragging the injured pilot from the aircraft amid shouts of “go, go, go, go” on January 9.

Seconds later a train can be seen colliding with the plane at speed.

The department’s Twitter account praised the officers’ “heroism and quick action” saying they saved the pilot’s life.

The pilot was treated for his injuries in hospital, officials said.

The Cessna 172 crashed into a railway for California’s Metrolink commuter train after departing from Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, Los Angeles.

Officials said the aircraft suffered a loss of power.

LAPD Officer Antonio Delatorre, quoted by local media, said the pilot, in his 70s, was pulled from the wreckage at approximately 2pm local time.

No-one onboard the train was injured in the incident, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Facebook.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media