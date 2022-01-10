Man in court on murder charge after 22-year-old’s death

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of another man found seriously injured in a car park.
Adam Anderson, 22, was found in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock, Inverclyde, at about 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.
Mr Anderson, from Greenock, was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital in the town but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Jordan Cunningham, 27, was charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.
He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.
