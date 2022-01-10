More than two-thirds of UK adults have had booster or third dose

More than two-thirds of all UK adults have received either a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

An estimated 67% of people aged 18 and over had received the extra jab as of January 9, up from 64% at the start of the month.

The figure of 50% of adults was passed on December 16.

Just under 35.7 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 1.4 million in the past seven days.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They also suggest that nearly 92% of all UK adults have received a first dose of vaccine, while around 88% have had a second dose.

All people aged 18 and over are eligible for a booster if they are three months on from receiving their second dose of vaccine.

Third doses – the other type of extra dose – are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

Take-up of extra doses in recent weeks is likely to have been affected by the level of Covid-19 infections across the country.

People are not eligible to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

Data published last week by the Office for National Statistics showed that an estimated 3.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 31, up from 2.3 million in the previous week and the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.