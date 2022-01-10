Search

11 Jan 2022

More than two-thirds of UK adults have had booster or third dose

More than two-thirds of UK adults have had booster or third dose

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

More than two-thirds of all UK adults have received either a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

An estimated 67% of people aged 18 and over had received the extra jab as of January 9, up from 64% at the start of the month.

The figure of 50% of adults was passed on December 16.

Just under 35.7 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 1.4 million in the past seven days.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They also suggest that nearly 92% of all UK adults have received a first dose of vaccine, while around 88% have had a second dose.

All people aged 18 and over are eligible for a booster if they are three months on from receiving their second dose of vaccine.

Third doses – the other type of extra dose – are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

Take-up of extra doses in recent weeks is likely to have been affected by the level of Covid-19 infections across the country.

People are not eligible to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

Data published last week by the Office for National Statistics showed that an estimated 3.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 31, up from 2.3 million in the previous week and the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media